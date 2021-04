Local Cafe 4395 Piedmont Ave # 1

A Perfect Cobb Salad at a New Brunch Spot in Oakland Local Cafe opened last year, offering a fresh brunch option on a sleepy stretch of Piedmont Avenue. Oakland-based Starter Bakery provides the pastries, which come served with fruity INNA jams. There is a nice, simple selection of egg dishes and paninis, but I opted for the Cobb salad, which didn't disappoint.