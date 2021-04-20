Local 1205 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA

Do You Know the Best Pizza? It's said that the best pizza in the United States is made in Cafe Bianca in Phoenix, AZ and as a pizza aficionado I can stand behind that statement. Enter Local 1205. When asked how Local 1205 created a pizza as good as Bianca they responded, "We studied under them." This deli is chocked full of locally farmed produce, fresh cheeses, cold-pressed juices, and cured meats. However, it's the pizza that keeps the locals coming back for more. A late night, weekend menu will help you after 'last call' from the local bars on Abbot Kinney. If you're a digital nomad, Local offers Wi-Fi and invites patrons to run their empires.