Local 1205
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
+1 310-396-6663
Do You Know the Best Pizza?It's said that the best pizza in the United States is made in Cafe Bianca in Phoenix, AZ and as a pizza aficionado I can stand behind that statement. Enter Local 1205. When asked how Local 1205 created a pizza as good as Bianca they responded, "We studied under them." This deli is chocked full of locally farmed produce, fresh cheeses, cold-pressed juices, and cured meats. However, it's the pizza that keeps the locals coming back for more. A late night, weekend menu will help you after 'last call' from the local bars on Abbot Kinney. If you're a digital nomad, Local offers Wi-Fi and invites patrons to run their empires.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Local delights
This Abbot Kinney café and juice bar has everything you could possibly want to fuel up. The organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies and fresh farmers market produce make shopping here a delight rather than a chore. If you find yourself with a bit of time to kill, the café’s super healthy menu is definitely worth a try. This, along with the laid-back, friendly atmosphere makes it a great little spot for a bit of downtime.