Local 11ten 1110 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

A Light Southern Meal Local 11ten focuses on simple yet delicious meals and in a fabulous setting. The Old Savannah Bank building provides the perfect historic setting for this modernly restored restaurant. Lounge-like outdoor seating, ambient lighting, community artwork and an elegantly modern interior make it a comfortable social place to drink and dine. My favorite part? The massive shining vault door inside.