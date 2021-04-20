Loboc
Loboc, Bohol, Philippines
Loboc and the RiverDespite the recent earthquake on the Island of Bohol in the Philippines, tour operators still indulge guests with brilliant day trips through the historic and natural wonders on the Island.
However, damage from the earthquake juts out around many of the corners on the island from private homes, to some of the oldest cathedrals in the Philippines - the Island is still broken.
A stop in Loboc provided both a beautiful lunchtime cruise aboard a riverboat and a brief tour of the town's earthquake damage. A lovely bridge over the river still stands structurally intact, but the tall guard house leans precariously over the river - rather than a tall and strong lookout over the town. To keep the structure from tumbling down, tension was applied with chains cinched around the building and anchored to the opposite side of the bridge.
Workers tirelessly worked in the hot sun below to clear stones that fell from Loboc's long San Pedro Cathedral building. Once the clean up is complete, rebuilding will begin.
over 5 years ago
Water Buffalo, Bohol
While most people zip by on a motorbike, I had the pleasure of exploring some of Bohol - specifically the Loboc River area, on a mountain bike.
Scenes of water buffalos with white cranes in rice paddies never got old, and with a bike I could get up close.
