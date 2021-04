The Lobby Bar at Westin Puntacana Playa Blanca at Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana 23300, Dominican Republic

Settle in at the Westin's Lobby Bar The Westin’s lobby bar is a fantastic gathering place, and a beautifully designed bar in its own right. The bar crew takes great pride in crafting everything from local coco loco ("crazy coconut") cocktails to Irish coffees, and offer specialty drink programs such as Oktoberfest, margarita nights, craft-a-cocktail, and more. The bar stays open late, too, just in case you need to top off your sundowner with a nightcap.