Loantaka Brook Reservation

468 South St, Morristown, NJ 07962, USA
Make Tracks in Morristown

Eight miles of the 744-acre Loantaka Brook Reservation are designated as recreational trails; during winter months, cross-country skiers are welcome to make tracks through the nature preserve. Relatively flat terrain makes the park especially inviting for beginners.

Visitors who need a pair of skis can rent them at Pelican Ski Shop, just three miles from Morristown in the town of Morris Plains, or at High Country Ski & Tennis, in the town of Livingston, which is about nine miles from Morristown.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

