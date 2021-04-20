Loantaka Brook Reservation 468 South St, Morristown, NJ 07962, USA

Make Tracks in Morristown Eight miles of the 744-acre Loantaka Brook Reservation are designated as recreational trails; during winter months, cross-country skiers are welcome to make tracks through the nature preserve. Relatively flat terrain makes the park especially inviting for beginners.



Visitors who need a pair of skis can rent them at Pelican Ski Shop, just three miles from Morristown in the town of Morris Plains, or at High Country Ski & Tennis, in the town of Livingston, which is about nine miles from Morristown.