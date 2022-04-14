Have a Drink—or Two

New Orleans is a town that knows how to drink. Whatever time of day—before dinner, after dinner, at brunch—and whatever your tipple of choice, there's a bar that fits the bill. If rum is your poison, try Cane & Table, a proto-Tiki bar from cocktail guru Neal Bodenheimer. On Rampart Street, Bar Tonique is part dive, part craft cocktail bar where you can find classic sips, like a Sazerac or Vieux Carré, plus sours, slings, possets, and punches. For draft beers with a side of music, try d.b.a. on Frenchman Street, and Loa, the bar at the International House Hotel, which has a glamorous clientele and seasonal concoctions by mixologist Alan Waters.