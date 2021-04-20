Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Llao Llao Hotel & Resort, Golf - Spa

Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
+54 294 444-8530
The Lake District, Argentina Bariloche Argentina

More info

Check Availability >

The Lake District, Argentina

Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests can stay at the 1940s Llao Llao Hotel and Resort or the Correntoso Lake and River Hotel , which uses native herbs in its treatments.

This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points