Ljubljana Races Ljubljana, Slovenia

Running with the Locals One of the most important boxes I tick when traveling is my ability to get my miles in. I love to run, particularly in places I am trying to discover more about. It gets me out in the culture, I cover more ground than on a walk, and I look more local than touristy in my Nikes and running gear. Ljubljana is a city of youth. Of the 280K inhabitants, 80K are university students. This is an active, vibrant, intelligent population who love to turn a weekly running event into a wellness block party.

The city is a classic river town, with great promenades to run along the Ljubljanica River banks. The Town Square, Farmer's Market, beautiful architecture and lush parks cling to the water's edge in Ljubljana's heart. You'll find more running bliss in Park Tivoli along with other locals putting in their miles. I passed on running up to Ljubljana Castle and took the funicular after a shower.

On an evening walk through the main square I came upon hundreds of my running compatriots amassed and ready for the weekly race through the streets of Ljubljana. We're talking official timing/pace car and all the elements of a well organized run. Except for the first turn! From the start, it's a sprint over the bridge funneling into a narrowing street. The compression is copacetic, until a hard right turn. All hell breaks loose, but fun is what rules the race. Dishing up great entertainment with a side of workout in the heart of a wonderful city.