Living Room Coffeehouse
1010 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
| +1 858-459-1187
Sun - Thur 7am - 1am
Fri, Sat 7am - 2am
Coffee by the Sea in Downtown La JollaI recently revisited one of my old college haunts--Living Room Coffeehouse in downtown La Jolla. As nostalgic as I was to be there, I was happy that little had changed in the 6 years that I had been gone. It's no surprise that coffeeshops are a college student's best friend--caffeine, free Wi-Fi, lively ambiance, open late, and did I mention caffeine? Nestled in the quaint shopping and dining district of downtown La Jolla, not far from downtown San Diego, the Living Room attracts a steady stream of college students, locals, tourists, and anyone and everyone in need of high quality coffee, a wide array of sugary goodness, and a hip place to unwind. And what's more is that alongside the high caliber of coffee, you can look out into the wide expanse of the Pacific Ocean, if you're lucky enough to snatch a window seat. How can you go wrong with gourmet coffee and an ocean view?
Personal recommendations: Toffee Coffee and Cappuccino