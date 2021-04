Living It Up at Liv'in Lisbon

The retro-meets-modern Liv'in Lisbon hostel offers some of the newest accommodations in Portugal's capital. Four rooms—two dorms with six beds and two private doubles—welcome guests on a quiet street off the Avenida da Liberdade, one of Lisbon's main thoroughfares lined with designer stores and small boutiques.A mural by local artist João Samina, whose stencil work can be seen across the city, leads to a convivial lounge at the heart of the hostel. Here you'll find such creative design touches as a vintage suitcase-cum-turntable, an old-fashioned popcorn machine, a stack of port wine crates, and rows of Polaroids. A terrace with a barbecue and a modern kitchen round out the style-minded space.Owners Filipe Silva and Nuno Luta, who gave the hostel a personal touch with their handmade furniture, sometimes organize parties and other events for guests. They also offer long-term housing at four other properties throughout the city.Call or email for reservations.$14 per person for dorms, $21 per person for private rooms. 351/(0) 9-1226-3713. livinlisbon@gmail.com.