Liv'in Lisbon
Rua de Santa Marta 37, 1º, 1150-293 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 932 472 012
Photo courtesy of Liv'in Lisbon
Sun - Sat 8am - 12am
Living It Up at Liv'in LisbonThe retro-meets-modern Liv'in Lisbon hostel offers some of the newest accommodations in Portugal's capital. Four rooms—two dorms with six beds and two private doubles—welcome guests on a quiet street off the Avenida da Liberdade, one of Lisbon's main thoroughfares lined with designer stores and small boutiques.
A mural by local artist João Samina, whose stencil work can be seen across the city, leads to a convivial lounge at the heart of the hostel. Here you'll find such creative design touches as a vintage suitcase-cum-turntable, an old-fashioned popcorn machine, a stack of port wine crates, and rows of Polaroids. A terrace with a barbecue and a modern kitchen round out the style-minded space.
Owners Filipe Silva and Nuno Luta, who gave the hostel a personal touch with their handmade furniture, sometimes organize parties and other events for guests. They also offer long-term housing at four other properties throughout the city.
$14 per person for dorms, $21 per person for private rooms. 351/(0) 9-1226-3713. livinlisbon@gmail.com.