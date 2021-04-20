Live Aqua Cancún
Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 881 7600
Cancun's Slice of ParadiseRecently named No. 1 resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, the resort is strategically located along Boulevard Kukulcán, on one of the area's best beaches. Just steps from Cancun's premier shopping area, the all-inclusive, adult-only hotel gives new meaning to understated luxury and personalized service.
The emphasis is on tranquility, from the moment you step into the aroma- scented marble lobby, lulled by soft strains of soothing music. Music is such an important component to this resort, that there are 14 individual "zones," where the tunes cater to the specific locale.
On check-in, each guest is treated to a hand massage, as they will tell you, "to remove the stress of travel." This simple touch paves the way for what proves to be a very soul-satisfying stay. A nod to the mighty Maya who first inhabited this area can be found throughout. Maya-inspired spa treatments, menus and décor combine with the warm Maya greeting, "Inlaa'kech," (a greeting of mutual respect you will hear often from staff) evoke the area's ancient heritage.