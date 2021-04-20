Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Temazcál

Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Website
| +52 998 881 7600
Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony Cancun Mexico
Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony Cancun Mexico
Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony Cancun Mexico
Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony Cancun Mexico

Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony

For hundreds of years, Mexico’s ancient cultures have employed the temazcál, a purifying steam bath intended to heal the body and cleanse the mind and soul.

Unlike steam baths or sweat lodges of other indigenous cultures, the temazcál was used primarily for therapeutic purposes.

Nowadays, they are conducted at many area resorts and they typically combine the exotic elements of a Turkish bath, a Finnish sauna and a Native American “sweat hut.”

This sacred sensory ritual performed in a stone, igloo-like hut. A shaman using meditation, herbs, flowers and mystical chants invokes the healing “powers” of the four elements and promises to cure whatever ails you - even if you don’t quite understand how it happened

Typically, he leads you through a short ceremony celebrating Mother-Earth’s gifts of fire, water, earth and air, setting the pace for this ethereal journey. You go through a series of exercises to purify the mind, body and spirit via special herbs, hot lava stones, steam, natural teas and candles.

Herb-infused water is poured over heated volcanic rocks to extract toxins from the body and enhance energy flow from within, as guests form a circle inside a stone structure.

Once the ceremony ends, participants jump into the sea or a swimming pool to refresh themselves and are given water and fruit.

By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points