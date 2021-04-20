Temazcál Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Ancient Mystical Purification Ceremony For hundreds of years, Mexico’s ancient cultures have employed the temazcál, a purifying steam bath intended to heal the body and cleanse the mind and soul.



Unlike steam baths or sweat lodges of other indigenous cultures, the temazcál was used primarily for therapeutic purposes.



Nowadays, they are conducted at many area resorts and they typically combine the exotic elements of a Turkish bath, a Finnish sauna and a Native American “sweat hut.”



This sacred sensory ritual performed in a stone, igloo-like hut. A shaman using meditation, herbs, flowers and mystical chants invokes the healing “powers” of the four elements and promises to cure whatever ails you - even if you don’t quite understand how it happened



Typically, he leads you through a short ceremony celebrating Mother-Earth’s gifts of fire, water, earth and air, setting the pace for this ethereal journey. You go through a series of exercises to purify the mind, body and spirit via special herbs, hot lava stones, steam, natural teas and candles.



Herb-infused water is poured over heated volcanic rocks to extract toxins from the body and enhance energy flow from within, as guests form a circle inside a stone structure.



Once the ceremony ends, participants jump into the sea or a swimming pool to refresh themselves and are given water and fruit.



