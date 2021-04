In a city with as many cars as Mexico City has, it's nice to stay at a hotel that takes care of you. Recently while on a business trip to D.F., I really enjoyed staying at the new Live Aqua Bosques. The hotel brand is all about the experience, and I have to say sitting out on their terrace off the lobby lounge was a wonderful experience. The hotel created a planted wall full of air purifying greenery. It's beautiful to look at while sipping from the hotels Tequila and Mezcal menus.