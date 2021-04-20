Live Aqua Bosques
Av. Paseo de los Tamarindos No.98 Col, Bosque de las Lomas, 05120 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 9177 8400
Chic Biz hotel in Mexico CityLast month, I was on a business trip to Mexico City and I discovered the Live Aqua hotel in the Bosques area of the city. It's such a perfect place to chill out after a few traffic-jammed days of business in this crazy, but exciting, city. A lobby that looks like a library. A wall filled with plants at the lounge. A Tequila bar. An amazing restaurant that serves up some of the best Guadelupe Valley red wines. It was so nice coming back to relax after work - I didn't want to leave. I really love this hotel!
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Planted Wall At The Live Aqua Mexico City
In a city with as many cars as Mexico City has, it's nice to stay at a hotel that takes care of you. Recently while on a business trip to D.F., I really enjoyed staying at the new Live Aqua Bosques. The hotel brand is all about the experience, and I have to say sitting out on their terrace off the lobby lounge was a wonderful experience. The hotel created a planted wall full of air purifying greenery. It's beautiful to look at while sipping from the hotels Tequila and Mezcal menus.