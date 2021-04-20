Little Star Pizza
846 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-441-1118
Sun 3pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri 4pm - 10:30pm
Sat 3pm - 10:30pm
Head to Little Star for Deep-Dish Pizza in the Bay AreaWith two locations in the city and one in the East Bay, Little Star Pizza is becoming San Francisco’s go-to for deep-dish pizza.
It’s all about the crust, and Little Star’s is a buttery cornmeal that stays crisp even when filled with fresh sauce and seasonal toppings. Try the favorite Mediterranean chicken pizza at any of these locations.
Tips to keep in mind: the Western Addition spot on Divisadero Street has bicycle delivery, you can order online from the Mission location, and the Albany restaurant takes reservations through OpenTable.
The Divisadero Little Star is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 pm, and Sundays from noon to 10 pm; in the Mission, the restaurant is open Sundays to Thursdays from noon until 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 11 pm.