Little Muenster

100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Website
| +1 212-203-7197
A Childhood Favorite for Grown-up Taste Buds New York New York United States

Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled Cheese" (prices range from $7.95 to $9.25), Little Muenster builds its flavors first on ridiculously buttered organic peasant bread before continuing the taste-parade with such ingredients as Merguez sausage, sirloin patties and crimini and shiitake mushrooms. The cheeses range from Ricotta gremolata and taleggio to fontina and the namesake muenster. The high quality ingredients are paired expertly with their cheese partners, resulting in appetite-busting grilled cheeses that put Mom to shame. Luckily, there's a rotating cast of craft beers to wash down your crunchy, salty, gooey mess of a sandwich. Served with a side of chips, you can also opt to add classic tomato soup for that extra kick of nostalgia, but with sandwiches this hefty, a blast to the past seems like overkill.
By Joseph Hernandez , AFAR Local Expert
