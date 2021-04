Little Lylia’s Chill Out Bar Pantai Cenang, Kedah, 07000 Pulau Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Dusk at a Chill Little Bar The jam sessions and drinks at Little Lylia’s make for a relaxing night out on Langkawi. Their model is simple: no frills necessary. Just the beach, a drink, and good music. Squeeze between the two restaurants, Rafi’s and Nasi Kandar, to get to this hidden beach bar.