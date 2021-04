Little Italy's San Gennaro Festival

Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City 's oldest religious street festival.Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early 20th Century, and traditions remain strong with this festival, an 11-day event with parades, musical performances, cannoli-eating contests and more.The dates for the festival change slightly each year, so check online to mark this special event on your calendar. It is one not to be missed!