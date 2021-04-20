Where are you going?
Little Freshie

811 West 17th Street
Website
| +1 816-287-1444
KC's Freshest Refreshments Kansas City Missouri United States

KC's Freshest Refreshments

Little Freshie is one of the most fun food and drink places in Kansas City. In the eclectic Westside neighborhood, Little Freshie is a small space sandwiched between upscale bistros and other shops. Little Freshie does delicious cappuccinos and macchiatos with Oddly Correct beans from the Westport neighborhood. For breakfast, pair your coffee with a scone from KC’s Dolce Bakery (if they have lemon bars or the lemon cake, you’re in luck!).

What sets Little Freshie apart, though, is the soda fountain. Little Freshie will make you rethink Snow Cones (the watermelon basil is fantastic), or get a flavored soda: The Spicy Ginger Fizz may be the best summer drink in the city, and the Lemon Prickly Pear Soda is so good it’s hard not to suck down in one gulp. A great lunch: almond butter and strawberry preserves on a Farm to Market pretzel bun by the window looking out at the neighborhood.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

