Little Freshie
811 West 17th Street
| +1 816-287-1444
Photo courtesy of Little Freshie/Facebook
KC's Freshest RefreshmentsLittle Freshie is one of the most fun food and drink places in Kansas City. In the eclectic Westside neighborhood, Little Freshie is a small space sandwiched between upscale bistros and other shops. Little Freshie does delicious cappuccinos and macchiatos with Oddly Correct beans from the Westport neighborhood. For breakfast, pair your coffee with a scone from KC’s Dolce Bakery (if they have lemon bars or the lemon cake, you’re in luck!).
What sets Little Freshie apart, though, is the soda fountain. Little Freshie will make you rethink Snow Cones (the watermelon basil is fantastic), or get a flavored soda: The Spicy Ginger Fizz may be the best summer drink in the city, and the Lemon Prickly Pear Soda is so good it’s hard not to suck down in one gulp. A great lunch: almond butter and strawberry preserves on a Farm to Market pretzel bun by the window looking out at the neighborhood.