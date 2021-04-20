Where are you going?
Little Eva's

Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Nearly as soon as you disembark from the ferry, onto Governor's Island, you'll begin seeing signs for 'Little Eva's'.

"Cold Beer, Hot Dogs, Salads"

There are a lot of options for dining during a visit to Governor's Island but there's something about the signs that point the way toward Eva's which somehow call with a louder voice. Made from pieces of what look like driftwood and firewood, evoking dreams of the beach and summer camp all at the same time, you have to make your way out to Picnic Point to see what the signs are advertising.

Toy cars and little figurines decorate the area around the register, the menu features options that strongly favor fresh vegetables and locally-caught seafood. Cold beer, as advertised, is available by the bottle and on a hot summer's day it is just the refreshment to counteract the exhaustion due to the long walk or bike ride from the ferry. My favorite combo is the white bean salad and hot dog, washed down by an icy Brooklyn Lager.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
