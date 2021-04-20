Where are you going?
Little Cricket Antiques

416 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Website
| +1 973-509-0990
Artful Antiques and Curiousities in Montclair Montclair New Jersey United States

Artful Antiques and Curiousities in Montclair

Like going to a Parisian flea market but without the jet lag, Little Cricket is (and has been for more than a decade) the go-to spot in Montclair for unique vintage finds. Thematic, but ever-changing, the shop is stocked with a surprisingly affordable collection of things that, had you found them at a garage sale, you'd never let go of. A selection of great jewelry, cards, and children's books and toys rounds out the offerings. Be sure to buy what you love because you're unlikely to see it again.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

