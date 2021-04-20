Little Cricket Antiques 416 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Artful Antiques and Curiousities in Montclair Like going to a Parisian flea market but without the jet lag, Little Cricket is (and has been for more than a decade) the go-to spot in Montclair for unique vintage finds. Thematic, but ever-changing, the shop is stocked with a surprisingly affordable collection of things that, had you found them at a garage sale, you'd never let go of. A selection of great jewelry, cards, and children's books and toys rounds out the offerings. Be sure to buy what you love because you're unlikely to see it again.