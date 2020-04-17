Little City Books 100 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA

Little City Books In 2015, two Hoboken women—a musician and a former investment banker–stopped bemoaning the lack of a local bookstore and opened one. They expanded to a children’s annex in a neighboring storefront the next year and have announced plans for a new location just a mile uptown. The colorful and friendly corner shop hosts impressive readings as well as regular story hours, and Little City also schedules enough live music to be listed as a performance venue on regional event calendars. They’ve even organized an annual Hoboken Literary Weekend.