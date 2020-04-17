Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Little City Books

100 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA
Website
| +1 201-626-7323

Little City Books

In 2015, two Hoboken women—a musician and a former investment banker–stopped bemoaning the lack of a local bookstore and opened one. They expanded to a children’s annex in a neighboring storefront the next year and have announced plans for a new location just a mile uptown. The colorful and friendly corner shop hosts impressive readings as well as regular story hours, and Little City also schedules enough live music to be listed as a performance venue on regional event calendars. They’ve even organized an annual Hoboken Literary Weekend.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List
The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List