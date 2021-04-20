Little Church Organics: An Urban Farm with History

Venice has its San Marco and St. Geneviève watches over Paris and the Okanagan also has its own patron saint known as Father Pandosy, (1824-1891) a Marseilles born missionary sent to North America at the age of 23. Pandosy, during the mid to late 1800′s, planted the first fruit trees and established the first white settlement in the area suited with a church. The contemporary Okanagan food and wine culture owes its origins to Father Pandosy who created an Eden fitted with orchards. Today this Eden has boomed to become a prosperous wine country and has created a food culture that takes farm to table more seriously than just a trend in the food industry – it is a way of life that the Okanagan has been living since Pandosy planted the first seeds and the First Nations Syilx peoples have called the Okanagan home.



To celebrate local talents of chefs, vintners and farmers FarmFolk CityFolk, a not for profit organization, held their annual Okanagan Feast of Fields event at Little Church Organics on August 18th, 2013, which was a sold out event. Little Church Organics is an urban farm in between the city and rural land of Kelowna where Pandosy lived much of his life in Canada and was eventually buried on site along with 51 other missionaries. The miniature church on the property is a replica of what stood there before.

Next year the FarmFolk CityFolk's Feast of Fields event will take place elsewhere in the Okanagan but stop by Little Church Organics for fresh produce & farm tours.