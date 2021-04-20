Little Brother BBQ 544 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA

Pig Out On Pork Brooklyn is full of hipster eateries, so it's no surprise to see what appears to be one more opening on Clinton Avenue, in Clinton Hill.



What is surprising is just how delicious the barbecue is from a place that essentially looks like someone's garage...with a few gingham-clad tables.



Pork, beef, chicken are available as plates or sandwiches, slathered in a vinegar BBQ sauce; sides like macaroni and cheese (baked-to-order with a crispy shell on top), slaw, fries and collard greens are all predictable menu items however, the flavor is anything but. Appropriate amounts of spice and smoke compete for the heart of a diner and in the end, all that's left to wonder is just how it has happened that an unassuming BBQ joint is THIS good in Brooklyn. The flavor rivals the best sauces in Memphis and other southern cities, famous for their vinegar or ketchup-based delights.



The wait after ordering will be long. The prices aren't cheap, even for New York. A BBQ pork sandwich, drink and side can run $15. The wait and the price are both pains worth enduring; it's cheaper than the price of a plane ticket to Memphis which is the only other place I've enjoyed pulled pork as much as I did at Little Bros.