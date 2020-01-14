Little America Hotel

Why we love it: A luxurious but family-friendly stay surrounded by a stunning ponderosa pine forest



Highlights:

- Comfortable, spacious rooms with seating areas and big bathrooms

- Family-friendly amenities like a heated pool and badminton court

- Comfort cuisine like mai tais and meat loaf at the on-site restaurant



The Review:

Flagstaff’s only AAA Four Diamond hotel, Little America combines luxury accommodations with the natural beauty of Northern Arizona to offer guests a unique stay. Inspired by the land and native culture, the 247 spacious rooms and suites are done up in soothing earth tones and split between four lodge-style buildings, with options ranging from standard doubles to a two-story, 1,420-square-foot Presidential Suite with a wet bar, marble fireplace, and deep-soaking tub.



A heated outdoor pool offers respite after a long day of exploring, while a playground, horseshoe pit, and badminton and volleyball courts help keep the entire family entertained. The hotel also has a deli, a great Southwestern-themed gift shop, and a courtesy van that runs to the airport and Amtrak station. There’s even a coin-operated laundry facility on site for road trippers who need clean clothes for their next stop, as well as the Silver Pine Restaurant, which serves up Americana favorites like shrimp cocktail, spaghetti Bolognese, and honey buttermilk fried chicken. Just be sure to save room for an espresso martini and the secret-recipe bread pudding for dessert.