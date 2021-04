Little Havana Food Tour

Delicious Food Tour of Miami's Little Havana

This food tour of Miami 's Little Havana brings you to the best spots for authentic Cuban food and lets you experience amazing culture on Calle Ocho. During the three-hour tour, we sampled crunchy empanadas, an authentic Cubano, refreshing mojitos, and more! Our tour guide also spent a lot of time explaining the history and significance of many of the places we were walking past. It was one of the best and most informative food tours I've ever been on.