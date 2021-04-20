Where are you going?
Little Havana Food Tour

1652 Southwest 8th Street
+1 786-942-8856
Delicious Food Tour of Miami's Little Havana

This food tour of Miami's Little Havana brings you to the best spots for authentic Cuban food and lets you experience amazing culture on Calle Ocho. During the three-hour tour, we sampled crunchy empanadas, an authentic Cubano, refreshing mojitos, and more! Our tour guide also spent a lot of time explaining the history and significance of many of the places we were walking past. It was one of the best and most informative food tours I've ever been on.
By Kassie Ricci

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
The coolest looking McD's

Sure, you can find McDonalds all over the world but none have the coolness of the one in LIttle Havana!

