Little Havana Food Tour
1652 Southwest 8th Street
+1 786-942-8856
Delicious Food Tour of Miami's Little HavanaThis food tour of Miami's Little Havana brings you to the best spots for authentic Cuban food and lets you experience amazing culture on Calle Ocho. During the three-hour tour, we sampled crunchy empanadas, an authentic Cubano, refreshing mojitos, and more! Our tour guide also spent a lot of time explaining the history and significance of many of the places we were walking past. It was one of the best and most informative food tours I've ever been on.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The coolest looking McD's
Sure, you can find McDonalds all over the world but none have the coolness of the one in LIttle Havana!