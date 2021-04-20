Where are you going?
Lisse

Lisse, Netherlands
cycling around tulip infested south holland

If you have the time and the weather is nice (warm and no rain), not to mention that it should be spring time (Apr-May), then there is no better way to enjoy Holland than on a bike.

At this time of the year the tulip fields are in full color - reds, pinks, oranges, yellows, etc. so pedaling will not seem like much of an effort when you have the fantastic colors to concentrate on, and the occasional windmill to stop and admire.

Every Dutchman and Dutchwoman and Dutchkid seem to have their own bikes (usually with a lumpy basket in front) but you can rent one from one of the many companies in that business.
