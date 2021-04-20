Where are you going?
Lisa-Marie's Made in Maine

35 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Website
| +1 207-828-1515
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine

This family-run shop manages to carry products from more than 450 Maine artists and businesses—from hot sauce and small-batch jams to candles and birdhouses and hand-knitted goods. Take home some Maine flavor with a red wooden lobster pull toy or a set of coasters made from braided nautical rope.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

Alison Abbott
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Take a Slice of Maine With You

Lisa Marie's is a great spot to shop if you'd like to take a piece of Maine home with you or need a special gift. The boutique carries a large selection of crafts and small-batch food products, all made in the state. There is everything from hand-woven scarves to pickled fiddleheads. Supporting local creativity is a great way to end a wonderful stay on the Maine coast.

