Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine
Restaurants in San Diego’s touristy Gaslamp Quarter haven't had to try very hard in the past, but the 2017 opening of the swanky Pendry Hotel infused the neighborhood with new culinary energy. Of the hotel's six drinking and dining venues (ranging from a beer hall to a bustling market and mercantile), the sustainable seafood restaurant Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine is the one most worthy of a visit. Locals make up a large part of the clientele, drawn by the incredibly fresh fish served which is showcased in dishes such as lobster carpaccio and a king salmon nigiri
flight. Chef JoJo Ruiz, who has worked at many of the best seafood restaurants in San Diego including JRDN at Tower23 and The Oceanaire Seafood Room, works with only the best local fishermen and fruit and vegetable purveyors. Lionfish also serves an extensive list of seafood-friendly sparkling and white wines by the glass and the restaurant's rooftop space offers dazzling city views.