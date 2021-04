Linzexu Memorial Hall 16 Aomen Rd, DongJieKou ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001

Memorial of a National Hero For history and culture visit the memorial of Lin Zexu: national hero, scholar, and official of the Qing Dynasty. Know for his advocacy against English-imposed opium imports, Lin Zexu continues to serve as an inspiration and principal figure in Chinese history. The Quchi exhibition hall displays original artifacts and antiques from the time to illustrate his story. The Zhubaixuan pavilion shows informative films and has an upstairs reading room open to the public for study.