Lingshui River
Lingshui River, Lingshui, China
A River Walk in Downtown LingshuiUntil recently, Lingshui was a simple, working-class Chinese town that was far enough from Sanya not to get much tourism. Times are changing, however, and there are numerous luxury hotels opening or slated to open just a few miles away along the coast. For now, downtown Lingshui still feels relatively untouched, and activities like strolling across Lingshui River are a great way to spend the afternoon.
Photo by Zhangmoon618/Wikimedia Commons.