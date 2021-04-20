Where are you going?
Lingshui River

Lingshui River, Lingshui, China
A River Walk in Downtown Lingshui Lingshui China

A River Walk in Downtown Lingshui

Until recently, Lingshui was a simple, working-class Chinese town that was far enough from Sanya not to get much tourism. Times are changing, however, and there are numerous luxury hotels opening or slated to open just a few miles away along the coast. For now, downtown Lingshui still feels relatively untouched, and activities like strolling across Lingshui River are a great way to spend the afternoon.

Photo by Zhangmoon618/Wikimedia Commons.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

