Lingshui Li Ethnic Minority Fengsucun
Lingshui, Hainan, China
Li-Woven TextilesThe Li and Miao people live in Lingshui County. They're a protected minority in China, and many of them still practice cultural traditions such as weaving. Actually, their weaving is so popular that it's quite cheap to buy a simple blanket-sized piece of fabric. If you're really lucky, you'll come across a true village artisan, whose pieces will cost more but will be absolutely worth it.
Photo by Canada_-_DSC00839.JPG">Daderot/Wikimedia Commons.