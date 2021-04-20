Where are you going?
Lingshui Li Ethnic Minority Fengsucun

Lingshui, Hainan, China
Li-Woven Textiles Lingshui China

Li-Woven Textiles

The Li and Miao people live in Lingshui County. They're a protected minority in China, and many of them still practice cultural traditions such as weaving. Actually, their weaving is so popular that it's quite cheap to buy a simple blanket-sized piece of fabric. If you're really lucky, you'll come across a true village artisan, whose pieces will cost more but will be absolutely worth it.

Photo by Canada_-_DSC00839.JPG">Daderot/Wikimedia Commons.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

