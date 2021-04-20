Lingnan Impression Garden China, Guangdong, Guangzhou Shi, Panyu Qu, Daxuecheng Outer Ring W Rd, 新造镇

Take a Tourist-Friendly Peek at Guangzhou's Past Lingnan is one of the backbones of modern Cantonese culture, and the Lingnan Impression Garden, a part-historical museum, part-theme park site located on the University City Island, brings that history to life. Visitors can see reconstructions of typical traditional Lingnan architecture, which dates back to the 19th century. Architecture here was influenced by a broad range of other Asian countries, thanks to the city's historical port-city status, and large porches and archways (and thick, oyster-shell walls!) are designed to keep residents cool in the hot, humid subtropical climate.



But architecture isn't the only thing here: a museum of cultural artifacts displays woodcarvings, paper-cutting and palm fans. You can also rent traditional costumes for photo-taking fun. Performers also showcase traditional Cantonese opera and dance.



Adult entrance fee to the Impression Garden is ¥45.