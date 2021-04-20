Where are you going?
To experience sunshine in London is to experience a revived city – after all, this place isn’t exactly known for its weather. Take in the newfound smiles and uncovered pasty limbs of Londoners with a visit to Lincoln’s Inn Fields. Lincoln’s Inn Fields is tucked away between the Royal Courts of Justice and The London School of Economics, and as the largest public square in the city, it boasts open spaces, tennis courts, and a bandstand. Bring a few friends along with you for a picnic, or read a book on your own. When the weather is fine in London, even for a couple of hours, you’ll want to take full advantage.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

