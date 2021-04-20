Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL, USA
Lincoln Park, Chicago, Illinois, USA.Chicago is one of my favorite cities in the USA. It's bursting at the seams with fantastic restaurants, hole-in-the-wall pubs and bars, world-class stadiums, art galleries, and everything else you'd expect in an Alpha World City, though it retains a bit of Midwest charm that makes the region such a great place to visit. Sitting on Lake Michigan, Chicago is also bursting at the seams with photographic potential. I shot this from one of my favorite places in the city - Lincoln Park - after a long day exploring Wrigglyville, brew pubs, and the more. If you visit the park in the late afternoon, chances are you'll have it all to yourself - when it will feel like the city belongs to you.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Lincoln Park, Chicago
For a lovely view of the Chicago skyline, check out the shore of Lincoln Park. Just watch out for the fog---it can sneak up on you!