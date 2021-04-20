Lincoln New Salem Hist Park
15588 History Ln, Petersburg, IL 62675, USA
| +1 217-632-4000
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
A Reconstructed 19th Century Town in PetersburgNew Salem is a reconstructed living history town on the site of a town where president Abraham Lincoln used to live. The houses are built to reflect the 19th century time period, the general store is staffed with volunteers dressed and acting as shop keepers, blacksmiths are at work in their shop as are the rail splitters and many others. As a follow up or preview to the other Lincoln centered historical sites in Springfield, New Salem warrants a visit to get a feel for an authentic town of the 19th century.
New Salem is about a 3 hour drive from Chicago and only 20 miles outside of Springfield. It’s well worth a visit and once you’re in the area, head to Springfield and tour Lincoln’s house and the Presidential museum and library. Admission to New Salem is a suggested $14 donation.