Lincoln Home National Historic Site

Home of Abraham Lincoln in Springfield
Three hours from Chicago
is the home of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. His Greek revival home where he lived for 20 years with his wife Mary Todd Lincoln, raised his 4 sons and received the Republican presidential nomination has been restored to the original furnishings circa 1860 and turned into a National Historic Site. Lincoln was not yet president when he lived in this home and it’s fun to see the upper class digs of one of the USA’s most famous leaders. The houses down the street have also been restored to the 1860s time period and a cell phone guided walking tour is available. If you’re interested in Lincoln’s life or the time period of the mid 19th century, take a trip down to Springfield.