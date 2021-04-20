Limmat
Limmat, Switzerland
Beautiful day in ZurichA cold sunny day in Zurich means a perfect day for a photo shoot in the city. Here at the bridge across the Limmat River, I can see clearly the point of interests in Zurich; Grossmünster (Great Minster) on the right side with Fraumünster (Women's Minster) and St. Peter Church on the left.
almost 7 years ago
A Stroll Along the River Limmat
Zurich was such an exciting last minute trip to meet a beautiful friend who was there on business. My days were free to walk about and explore Zurich and the surrounding area, while my evenings were spent catching up over dinners and such.
I found the City to be quite placid and relaxing; in the midst of a whirlwind of flights and transfers.
almost 7 years ago
Swan on the Limmat River
I don't have much to say on this one. It was just the right time, the right place, and I got the shot.
almost 7 years ago
Summer in Zurich
A gorgeous day in Zurich with a nice cool breeze in September. A lone kayaker is seen paddling toward downtown Zurich. Well folks, summer is winding down, enjoy the day before the dark cold days come upon us soon.
almost 7 years ago
Zurich
Walking down the Zurich riverside.