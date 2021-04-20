Where are you going?
Limes Hotel

142 Constance St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3852 9000
Urban Nomad Design at Limes Boutique Hotel Fortitude Valley Australia
Urban Nomad Design at Limes Boutique Hotel

Honouring the semi-settled urban nomad, Limes Hotel in Brisbane is quickly developing a reputation as the city's slickest digs, perfectly positioned in the vibrant Fortitude Valley.

If you're not close enough to Fortitude Valley's nightlife already, Limes's Rooftop Bar will keep you entertained - especially during their weekend parties. During the week, enjoy cinema under the stars when they open up the rooftop cinema.

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

