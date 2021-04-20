Lime Wood Hotel
Beaulieu Rd
| +44 23 8028 7177
Photo courtesy of Lime Wood
Find Peace Outside of London at Lime WoodAdd a day to your next trip to London, and stay at Lime Wood, a hotel set within New Forest National Park. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and Lime Wood head chef Luke Holder set a menu driven by locally farmed and foraged ingredients, such as pork loin cured with lavender in the on-site smokehouse. Overnight options include a cozy room in the rafters of the original 13th-century hunting lodge. There’s also a family-friendly forest cabin with a kitchenette. The raw food restaurant at the Herb House Spa serves juices and snacks made with fresh fruits and herbs from the garden.
From $419. This appeared in the March/April 2014 Issue.