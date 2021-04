Lovely Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

The Lime Tree Café began in 2001 with a single location, and has now become a recognizable part of the Dubai foodie landscape. All the locations offer a relaxed, laid-back vibe, and are committed to providing elegant, simple fare that draws on regional traditions. Much of their food comes from local purveyors, and is organic and pesticide free. Their baked goods (which are yummy!) are made inhouse, and well worth the calories.