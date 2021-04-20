Lima in Photos
Sunset in Lima, PeruDriving along the beautiful Lima coastline recently, our view was accented with this incredible sunset.
almost 7 years ago
Lima Coast
A sunset stroll along the high cliffs of Lima...in the Miraflores district. Lots of activity going on here!
almost 7 years ago
Colonial Lima
I loved looking at these amazing wooden windows I'm colonial Lina
almost 7 years ago
Comida Criolla en Peru
Lunch at a cevicheria in Jesus Maria, Lima, Peru. Plates include Jalea Mixto, Pato con arroz y ceviche