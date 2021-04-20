Where are you going?
Lima in Photos

Benavides 1566, Cercado de Lima 15082, Peru
+51 1 5000102
Sunset in Lima, Peru Cercado De Lima Peru
Colonial Lima Cercado De Lima Peru
Comida Criolla en Peru Cercado De Lima Peru
Lima Coast Cercado De Lima Peru

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 1pm

Sunset in Lima, Peru

Driving along the beautiful Lima coastline recently, our view was accented with this incredible sunset.
By John Galante , AFAR Staff

Blake Burton
almost 7 years ago

Lima Coast

A sunset stroll along the high cliffs of Lima...in the Miraflores district. Lots of activity going on here!
Tania
almost 7 years ago

Colonial Lima

I loved looking at these amazing wooden windows I'm colonial Lina
Tim Warner
almost 7 years ago

Comida Criolla en Peru

Lunch at a cevicheria in Jesus Maria, Lima, Peru. Plates include Jalea Mixto, Pato con arroz y ceviche

