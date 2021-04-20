Where are you going?
Lille

Lille, France
Christmas market in Lille Lille France

Christmas market in Lille

Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years.

Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing cold trip in it, looking at the frozen city however this time the skies weren't exactly clear but visibility was excellent so it was a great photo-op.

The photo shows the main part of the market where the food and 'vin chaud' were served, and gifts sold.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30