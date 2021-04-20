Lille Lille, France

Christmas market in Lille Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years.



Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing cold trip in it, looking at the frozen city however this time the skies weren't exactly clear but visibility was excellent so it was a great photo-op.



The photo shows the main part of the market where the food and 'vin chaud' were served, and gifts sold.