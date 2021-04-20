Liliesleaf
LiliesleafNestled in the suburb of Rivonia, Liliesleaf once served as the headquarters of the ANC and a safe house for leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, and Denis Goldberg, who met here to strategize under the common goal of equality for all people. On July 11, 1963, police conducted a dramatic raid on the compound and uncovered plans to overthrow the South African government, which they later used to sentence Mandela to lifelong imprisonment on Robben Island. Today, Liliesleaf functions as an award-winning heritage site, where visitors can learn more about South Africa’s journey to democracy. The explanatory video that plays in the garage is especially powerful—don’t miss it.
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful historic spot
This farm was home to the newly created military arm of the ANC. Its raid in 1963 led to the arrest of many ANC leaders and ultimately life prison sentences. Although Nelson Mandela was not captured in the raid, the evidence garnered there lead to his imprisonment at Robben Island. The trust responsible for this historic site has done a great job of presenting the historical facts and context in a very pleasant setting.