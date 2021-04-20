Liliesleaf 7 George Ave, Rivonia, Sandton, 2128, South Africa

More info Sat, Sun 9am - 4pm Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5pm

Liliesleaf Nestled in the suburb of Rivonia, Liliesleaf once served as the headquarters of the ANC and a safe house for leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, and Denis Goldberg, who met here to strategize under the common goal of equality for all people. On July 11, 1963, police conducted a dramatic raid on the compound and uncovered plans to overthrow the South African government, which they later used to sentence Mandela to lifelong imprisonment on Robben Island. Today, Liliesleaf functions as an award-winning heritage site, where visitors can learn more about South Africa’s journey to democracy. The explanatory video that plays in the garage is especially powerful—don’t miss it.