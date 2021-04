For Riccota-Stuffed Crepes with Huckleberry Compote

A boutique-style restaurant with an innovative and eclectic menu, Lilac is a star in the Billings eatery scene. The Sunday brunch menu is as scrumptious as it is interesting; try the smoked trout scramble, cornmeal pancake or zucchini french toast. For a truly sweet Montana treat, however, you must have the ricotta blitz smothered in a compote of locally grown huckleberries.