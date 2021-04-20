Lilac And Lilies
2541 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
| +1 954-530-3109
Photo courtesy of Lilac And Lilies
Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Shop Summer Style in Ft. LauderdaleOn a recent drive through Fort Lauderdale, I felt dowdy walking down buzzing Las Olas in a casual ensemble I had put together at the last minute. The glittery streets filled with beautiful, sun-kissed bodies inspired me to upgrade my summer attire.
A local boutique within the walkable neighborhood is Lilac & Lilies, where the young and fresh can grab everything they need for long sunny beach days and fun nights in Florida.
Trendy designers include Parker, J Brand, Backstage, Bailey 44, Ark & Co, Jennifer Zeuner, Charlie Jade, Rebel Yell, Collective Concepts, Hanky Panky, Indah, Black Halo, Lauren Moshi, Kendra Scott and Alex and Ani.
What I appreciated most about the boutique is its diverse styles for young women. There were plenty of flashy bikinis, but also modest maxi dresses, skirts, and blouses—all in line with South Florida's signature resort style.
Be sure to check out the large table of gold and silver bangles, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in the center of the boutique.
For international travelers, check out the blog, where store stylists suggest specific pieces found in-store and online designed for particular destinations. I found the perfect sundress for my stay on Las Olas. The store was voted Best Boutique In Fort Lauderdale for the past three years.