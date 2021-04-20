Where are you going?
Lihue

Kauai Beach Rd, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
Website
An Intimate Evening Of Hawaiian Music Lihu’e Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 5:30am - 6:30pm

An Intimate Evening Of Hawaiian Music

Can an event in a ballroom at a huge resort be "authentically" Hawaiian? Surprisingly, I have to say yes. The E Kanikapila Kakou program has been keeping Hawaiian culture alive on Kauai for 29 years. We saw the 4 incredible musicians of the group Kaukahi, who gave us lessons in chant and ukelele before their show. Anyone who felt the heart they put into their words and music couldn't doubt their authenticity, no matter where we were. A really fun night. Monday nights from January through March.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

