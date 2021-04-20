Bar Liguria
A classic Chilean bar in everything, starting with a menu that excels at a variety of homemade recipes like noodle-stuffed beef; parmesan-seasoned macha clams; grilled short-ribs and mashed potatoes, and a beef casserole. Among the lighter fare that you won’t soon forget are fried fish in green chile and a chilena
salad of tomato, raw onion, and cilantro (especially delicious when ordered with marraqueta
, a crusty bread that’s a Chilean obsession). The original El Liguria, located in Santiago’s Manuel Montt neighborhood—there are also four regional outposts— features more-is-more decor with every imaginable tchotchke, including vintage artworks, photos, and other Chile-centered memorabilia. The marvelously crafted menu takes inspiration from lira popular,
newspaper poetry that circulated on Santiago
streets a century ago.