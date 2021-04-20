Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Liguria

Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
+56 2 2235 7914
Bar Liguria Santiago Chile

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 1:30am

Bar Liguria

A classic Chilean bar in everything, starting with a menu that excels at a variety of homemade recipes like noodle-stuffed beef; parmesan-seasoned macha clams; grilled short-ribs and mashed potatoes, and a beef casserole. Among the lighter fare that you won’t soon forget are fried fish in green chile and a chilena salad of tomato, raw onion, and cilantro (especially delicious when ordered with marraqueta, a crusty bread that’s a Chilean obsession). The original El Liguria, located in Santiago’s Manuel Montt neighborhood—there are also four regional outposts— features more-is-more decor with every imaginable tchotchke, including vintage artworks, photos, and other Chile-centered memorabilia. The marvelously crafted menu takes inspiration from lira popular, newspaper poetry that circulated on Santiago streets a century ago.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points