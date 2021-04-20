Where are you going?
Lighthouse Route

10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Website
| +1 902-823-2083
Moody views along the Lighthouse Route Glen Margaret Canada

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 5pm
Fri 9am - 4pm

Moody views along the Lighthouse Route

Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes.

We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s Cove to see the famous lighthouse and nearby quaint fishing village. We happened to get there as a big storm was arriving, so it was moody and bleak—perfect for photography. We also stopped along the winding road to see beautiful water views and outlooks.

The route is full of small fishing villages where you can get a feel for the seafaring life of Nova Scotia.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

