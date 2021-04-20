Where are you going?
2819, 11 N King St, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
| +1 703-771-2233
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 10pm
Thur, Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm

Located at the site of a former bank dating to the late 1880s, Lightfoot was started by sisters Ingrid and Carrie Gustavson. They named the restaurant in honor of Declaration of Independence signer Francis Lightfoot Lee. It's a stunning and elegant 349-seat space outfitted with mahogany, stylish lighting, rare, original French posters, and even a bank vault (now a wine cellar). Loudoun County's culinary traditions shine through with menu favorites such as oysters Rockefeller, the "Atomic Crab Cake," French onion and wild mushroom soup, spinach salad with Smithfield ham, and the Mocha Ya Ya bittersweet chocolate torte. Try the restaurant's version of fried green tomatoes, which come topped with jalapeño peppers, cheddar, and Szechuan chili cream.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

